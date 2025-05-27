Major roadway construction projects to impact SR-522, 130th, 145th, and SR-104 corridors: What You Need to Know

Fire Marshall Burgess of the Shoreline Fire Department, who serves as the Emergency Responder for most of this area, is aware and will “work very closely with our operations team and our dispatching agency to inform them of potential traffic impacts construction projects may have so that they can plan accordingly.”

"In addition, “If there are any concerns that we have for a specific project and its traffic impacts, we will address those concerns with the City and contractors as soon as we are made aware of them”

Lake Forest Park Police Chief Mike Harden is also aware and has passed this information to the City of Lake Forest Park’s Traffic Calming Group for their planning purposes.



The impacts that concern most of us is the ‘cut-through’ traffic in our residential neighborhoods and close to schools, especially in Lake Forest Park and Shoreline, as motorists look for work-arounds to avoid slowdowns.



Below is a breakdown of what’s coming, a map and a chart showing timelines and how it may affect your travel patterns. The entity responsible for the project is listed at the beginning of the project description:



1. Lake Forest Park Roundabout & Culvert Replacement (40th Pl NE & Ballinger Way) Lake Forest Park Police Chief Mike Harden is also aware and has passed this information to the City of Lake Forest Park’s Traffic Calming Group for their planning purposes.The impacts that concern most of us is the ‘cut-through’ traffic in our residential neighborhoods and close to schools, especially in Lake Forest Park and Shoreline, as motorists look for work-arounds to avoid slowdowns.Below is a breakdown of what’s coming, a map and a chart showing timelines and how it may affect your travel patterns. The entity responsible for the project is listed at the beginning of the project description:1.

Timeline: Q3 2025 – Q3 2026

Scope: Construction of a new roundabout and culvert for improved safety and water flow.

Impacts: Traffic delays on Ballinger Way NE, restricted neighborhood access.

Traffic Ripple Effects: Congestion likely to back up onto SR-522/Bothell Way NE, affecting Lake Forest Park's main corridor. 2. Shoreline NE 145th & I-5 Interchange Roundabout 2.

Timeline: Q4 2025 – Q4 2026 (possibly into Q1 2027)

Scope: West-side roundabout at NE 145th and I-5.

Key Detours and Closures:

No northbound exit from I-5 at NE 145th.



No westbound access to I-5 from NE 145th.



No direct access to South Shoreline Light Rail Station from NE 145th.

Traffic Ripple Effects: Drivers will divert to Lake City Way and SR-522/Bothell Way NE; increased residential cut-through traffic anticipated in Lake Forest Park. 3. Seattle NE 130th/125th St Mobility & Safety Redesign 3.

Scope Highlights:Conversion to single-lane vehicle travel in each direction with protected bike lanes.

“Right-out-only” redesign at 3rd Ave NE & NE 130th with raised crosswalks.

New roundabout at Roosevelt Way NE & 10th Ave NE.

Goal: Enhance safety for all users—drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians—along key east-west routes. 4. WSDOT SR-104 – Lyon Creek Fish Passage (Ballinger Way at 35th Ave NE) 4.

Timeline: Q3 2025 – Q3 2026

Scope: Replace barrier culverts to restore fish passage.

Impact: Long-term closure of Ballinger Way NE near 35th Ave NE.

Traffic Ripple Effects: Major rerouting through SR-522/Bothell Way NE and neighboring residential areas. 5. WSDOT “Revive I-5” – Rehabilitation from Yesler Way to Northgate 5.

Timeline: Begins Q1/2 2026; pause from June–July 2026 (FIFA World Cup)

Scope:

Lane reductions on I-5 (2 lanes each direction).



Directional express lane use.



Speed limit reduction to 50 mph.



Month-long ramp closures.

Traffic Ripple Effects: 84,000 displaced daily drivers will strain NE 145th, Lake City Way, and SR-522/Bothell Way NE. 6. WSDOT SR-522 – Cat Whisker Creek Fish Passage (61st Ave NE & SR-522) 6.

Timeline: Q2 2026 – Q3 2027

Scope: Culvert replacement under SR-522.

Impact: Extended lane closures and detours.

Traffic Ripple Effects: Delays and rerouting to Lake City Way; heavier residential traffic in Lake Forest Park. 7. WSDOT I-5 McAleer Creek Fish Passage 7. W

Timeline: Expected Q2 2028 – Spring 2030

Scope: Two major culvert replacements (I-5 & SR-104 in Mountlake Terrace).

Impact: Lane reductions and heavy construction.

Traffic Ripple Effects: Significant traffic diversion onto SR-522/Bothell Way NE through Lake Forest Park and Kenmore. 8. Sound Transit Stride-3 (BT-306) Bus Rapid Transit – Lake Forest Park 8.

Timeline: Q1 2026 – Q1 2028 (schedule not finalized)

Scope: Widening SR-522 westward to add a northbound BAT lane.

Impact: Lane reductions, increased local street detours.

Traffic Ripple Effects: Extended construction will severely affect mobility in the Lake Forest Park business corridor.

Conclusion: Stay Alert, Stay Involved, Stay Safe

As these major construction projects unfold, they will reshape how we move through and experience our region for years to come. While the long-term benefits will include safer streets, improved transit, and restored ecosystems, the short-term disruptions will be real—and significant.



Residents are encouraged to: As these major construction projects unfold, they will reshape how we move through and experience our region for years to come. While the long-term benefits will include safer streets, improved transit, and restored ecosystems, the short-term disruptions will be real—and significant.Residents are encouraged to:

Stay informed by checking project updates from WSDOT, Sound Transit, and local city websites.

by checking project updates from WSDOT, Sound Transit, and local city websites. Report safety hazards or detour issues to your city’s public works or transportation department.

to your city’s public works or transportation department. Drive cautiously through work zones, obey detour signs, and watch for increased foot and bike traffic in residential areas.

through work zones, obey detour signs, and watch for increased foot and bike traffic in residential areas. Voice your concerns at public meetings or by contacting city councilmembers and project leads—your feedback matters and can help shape mitigation efforts. This is a time for patience, preparedness, and civic participation. Together, we can navigate this period of change while ensuring our communities remain safe, accessible, and connected.



This is a time for patience, preparedness, and civic participation. Together, we can navigate this period of change while ensuring our communities remain safe, accessible, and connected.

These projects aim to improve transportation safety, enhance fish passage, and support regional transit—but they also may come with major traffic disruptions.