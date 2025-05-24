Letter to the Editor: Tell the school board not to cut our Family Advocates

To the Editor:









This decision will directly impact 4 schools and their students in our district. It’s worth mentioning the hypocritical nature of this decision, when looking over Shoreline Schools' strategic planning, and executive summary you will find many points that directly contradict this budget cut.





Students, families and teachers are urged to sign this petition against the budget cut and its effects on students. Although this is not the only cut in the plan, it is the only position on the chopping board that interacts with students on a daily basis.





This position has saved lives and it’s unacceptable and disrespectful to the shoreline school district community to cut it. In the next coming school year 25-26 this position will be gone unless the community can sway the school board's decision. Your voice matters. Please help us spread the word and help us change this decision.



Here is the petition link



Ameerah Elnemr

Ameerah Elnemr

Shoreline





I am a student at Shorecrest High School and due to recent budget cuts in the Shoreline School district, the school board is planning to cut the position of drug and alcohol counselors also known as family advocates from Shoreline schools.