Roll over accident blocks intersection on 15th NE Thursday evening

Photo by Patrick Ducey

By Patrick Ducey By Patrick Ducey









As a result of the collision, the vehicle ended up on its side, with the driver still inside.





The Shoreline Fire Department sent several units, which quickly blocked almost all of this busy intersection, and they quickly made contact with the driver.





Photo by Patrick Ducey

Shortly thereafter, they had the vehicle stabilized, the roof was cut off, and they extracted the driver, who was transported in an aid unit. Shortly thereafter, they had the vehicle stabilized, the roof was cut off, and they extracted the driver, who was transported in an aid unit.





By 7:30pm, the vehicle had been towed, and this distraction to the Thursday evening commute was gone.





Many thanks to the Shoreline Fire Department for their rapid response and calm professionalism working at this accident.







At about a quarter to six on Thursday evening, May 22, 2025 a vehicle driving southbound on 15th Ave NE appeared to turn too sharply at the curve at 196th Street, and struck the rock wall.