Olympic Fly Fishers June meeting features Travis Johnson of All Waters Angling June 10, 2025

Monday, May 26, 2025

Travis Johnson
All Waters Angling
The Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds (OFF) proudly presents Travis Johnson, fly fishing guide, instructor, and owner and operator of All Waters Angling. 

Travis will be our guest speaker June 10, 2025 from 6-8pm at the Lake Ballinger Center. 

He’ll prep us for the summer run with a presentation on steelhead and spey fishing. 

Club meetings are free and open to the public. Doors open at 5:30pm. The Lake Ballinger Center is located at 23000 Lakeview Drive, Mountlake Terrace WA 98043


