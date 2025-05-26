Olympic Fly Fishers June meeting features Travis Johnson of All Waters Angling June 10, 2025
Monday, May 26, 2025
|Travis Johnson
All Waters Angling
Travis will be our guest speaker June 10, 2025 from 6-8pm at the Lake Ballinger Center.
He’ll prep us for the summer run with a presentation on steelhead and spey fishing.
Club meetings are free and open to the public. Doors open at 5:30pm. The Lake Ballinger Center is located at 23000 Lakeview Drive, Mountlake Terrace WA 98043
0 comments:
Post a Comment