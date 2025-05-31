Neighbors spend a few hours sprucing up the Densmore Pathway

Saturday, May 31, 2025

We had an amazing turn out of volunteers for this first Densmore Pathway work party of 2025 on May 24th with 12 folks joining together to bring the salmon stream and pollinator gardens back to life!

Two neighbors spent an hour mowing the lawn section by their house and weeding the pollinator flower bed at the Densmore end.

All are welcome to come help. The Densmore Pathway is a right of way between Ashworth and Densmore in the Echo Lake Neighborhood. 

It would be N 188th if it were a street.

Come walk the Pathway - visit the Little Free Library, check out the bulletin board, and see the artwork (look for fish swimming through the grass).

We are planning for work parties every 4th Saturday in June, July and August from 9-11am
  • June 28th
  • July 26th
  • August 30

Posted by DKH at 3:26 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  