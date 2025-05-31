Neighbors spend a few hours sprucing up the Densmore Pathway

We had an amazing turn out of volunteers for this first Densmore Pathway work party of 2025 on May 24th with 12 folks joining together to bring the salmon stream and pollinator gardens back to life!





Two neighbors spent an hour mowing the lawn section by their house and weeding the pollinator flower bed at the Densmore end.





All are welcome to come help. The Densmore Pathway is a right of way between Ashworth and Densmore in the Echo Lake Neighborhood.





It would be N 188th if it were a street.





Come walk the Pathway - visit the Little Free Library, check out the bulletin board, and see the artwork (look for fish swimming through the grass).





We are planning for work parties every 4th Saturday in June, July and August from 9-11am

June 28th

July 26th

August 30



