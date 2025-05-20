Save the date for Old Dog Haven Pups on Parade July 12, 2025

Tuesday, May 20, 2025

This event is fun whether you have a dog or not - borrow one for the occasion!

Saturday July 12, 2025 from 10am to 3pm at Cromwell Park 18030 Meridian Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133

Please join us in Shoreline’s Cromwell Park for a fun day of all things dog!

There will be food trucks, many games and activities for you and your dogs, a fun costume contest and a new silent auction with hourly flash sale! 

Be part of our Pups On Parade Walk this July to help us raise much needed funds for the 300+ senior dogs in our care!

We will be doing a slow, leisurely 1/3 mile loop around part of Cromwell Park beginning at 1:15pm, and all dog lovers are welcome to join us with dogs of any age. 

For details on how to join a team or start your own team, follow the simple steps outlined in our guide

Once you have signed up, you can quickly access your account by visiting our Walk home page to log in and manage your fundraising page. Detailed steps are also in our guide.



