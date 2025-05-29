Memorial service on Sunday June 1, 2025 for long-time resident Marcella "Marcie" Riedinger

Marcie Riedinger 1930-2025 A memorial service will be held on Sunday June 1, 2025 for long-time resident Marcella "Marcie" Riedinger, May 20, 1930 - April 18, 2025, 2pm at Trinity Presbyterian Church A memorial service will be held on Sunday June 1, 2025 for long-time resident Marcella "Marcie" Riedinger, May 20, 1930 - April 18, 2025, 2pm at Trinity Presbyterian Church 1315 N 160th St, Shoreline, WA 98133

Marcella Mae Riedinger passed peacefully on Friday, April 18, 2025, just a month shy of her 95th birthday.



Marcie was born May 20, 1930, in Tacoma, Washington. She grew up in Seattle on Capitol Hill, graduating from Garfield High School in 1948. Marcie, a lifelong cougar fan, attended Washington State University.



After college she moved to Anchorage, Alaska where she became a stewardess for Alaska Airlines. Her time in a DC-3 took her all over the state of Alaska, doing multi-stop routes that found her throwing mail bags out of moving planes, picking up and dropping off dog sled teams, and serving coffee.





One of the planes she flew in is actually hanging at the Museum of Flight in Seattle; she recognized the tail number on a visit with her grand-daughters. This experience also gave her the opportunity to travel all over the world, visiting Europe and Asia.



Upon Marcie’s return to Seattle, she needed a car. She was helped by a handsome credit manager, Jim Riedinger, and the rest is history. Marcie and Jim were married April 17, 1955 in a small ceremony at her mother’s home on Capitol Hill, surrounded by daffodils, one of her favorite flowers.





Over the years, Marcie and Jim built a house on the Cedar River, owned and managed an apartment in Lake City, then settled into the Shoreline home where she lived for over 55 years. Jim and Marcie were a great team, supporting each other’s careers and interests.



Marcie worked at the phone company and at the 1962 World Fair. She was very active in volunteering after her children Doug and Annie came along. We cannot do justice to the list of causes and groups she supported.





She was active in PTA, Republican Women’s Association, many many many political campaigns, Seattle Opera Guild, Seattle Arts Commission, docent at Museum of History and Industry, Garfield Golden Grads, and the Echo Lake Neighborhood Association. The list is endless.









Marcie loved the arts, having season tickets to Seattle Opera, Seattle Repertory Theater and Pacific Northwest Ballet for over 40 years. She loved to travel and visit museums. She stayed informed on politics, news and current events. She loved the Mariners, the Seahawks and even started following the Kraken. She loved to garden and threw a heck of a party. Marcie had a group of friends that she played pinochle with monthly for 50+ years.



Marcie was graciousness personified. She always expected the best from people and she got it. She was kind, thoughtful, tough but fair, had a quick wit and a wicked sense of humor.



Marcie is survived by her son, Douglas J. Riedinger, her daughter Ann M.(Luis) Wilmot, her granddaughters Sara and Haley Kenville and her great-granddaughter Iris Hershberger.



A memorial service with a gathering after will be held on Sunday, June 1st, 2025 at 2 PM at Trinity Presbyterian Church 1315 N 160th St, Shoreline, WA 98133.



In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to one of Marcie’s chosen non-profits, Vision House at

