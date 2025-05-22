Free presentation on the current state of youth substance misuse and addiction May 24, 2025
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Join Hopestream Community and the City of Lake Forest Park for an important conversation on the evolving youth addiction landscape—featuring key insights on the fentanyl crisis and high-potency THC products.
Saturday, May 24, 2025 from 10:00–11:00am
In-person: Lake Forest Park City Hall 17425 Ballinger Way NE
Streaming live on Zoom
This event is free and open to the public but please register here
This session, hosted live and via Zoom, will provide a comprehensive overview of how the addiction and drug landscapes have evolved, with special focus on the fentanyl crisis and high-potency THC products affecting today’s youth.
You’ll learn:
- Current statistics and trends in drug overdoses nationally and in Washington State
- How the opioid crisis evolved from prescription medications to today’s deadly street drugs
- Why today’s substances are fundamentally different and more dangerous than in previous generations
- The real dangers youth face from high-potency THC (marijuana) and fentanyl (fake pills)
- Understanding youth substance use and addiction through an empathetic lens: the underlying issues driving substance use
- Practical guidance for parents and community members on recognizing warning signs, supporting youth, and finding trustworthy resources
- Resources available for prevention, intervention, and treatment
This presentation combines factual data with compassionate understanding of addiction as a response to underlying challenges.
Whether you’re a concerned parent, educator, or community member who wants to be part of the solution, you’ll leave with greater awareness and practical tools to help protect our youth.
Free Narcan will be available at the event for those attending in person, as part of our commitment to equipping the community with life-saving tools.
Presented by Hopestream Community and the City of Lake Forest Park.
