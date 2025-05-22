Free presentation on the current state of youth substance misuse and addiction May 24, 2025

Current statistics and trends in drug overdoses nationally and in Washington State

How the opioid crisis evolved from prescription medications to today’s deadly street drugs

Why today’s substances are fundamentally different and more dangerous than in previous generations

The real dangers youth face from high-potency THC (marijuana) and fentanyl (fake pills)

Understanding youth substance use and addiction through an empathetic lens: the underlying issues driving substance use

Practical guidance for parents and community members on recognizing warning signs, supporting youth, and finding trustworthy resources

Resources available for prevention, intervention, and treatment

This presentation combines factual data with compassionate understanding of addiction as a response to underlying challenges.Whether you’re a concerned parent, educator, or community member who wants to be part of the solution, you’ll leave with greater awareness and practical tools to help protect our youth.Free Narcan will be available at the event for those attending in person, as part of our commitment to equipping the community with life-saving tools.Presented by Hopestream Community and the City of Lake Forest Park.