Thanks, new neighbors! Shoreline Schools levies on August and February ballots

There's a lot of new housing being built in the district. This means more homes and property owners are sharing the total cost of school taxes, which helps spread out the financial burden.The district anticipates placing these on the February 2026 ballot to replace existing levies set to expire at the end of 2026, and if approved, would go into effect in 2027 to maintain funding through 2030.If the levies fail, the district says it will face consequences such as increased class sizes and reduced staff and services.Residents interested in learning more can attend community information webinars hosted by Shoreline School District Superintendent Dr. Susana Reyes on May 30 at 11am or June 4 at 6pm. Learn more and find out how to attend at the district’s website