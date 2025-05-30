Thanks, new neighbors! Shoreline Schools levies on August and February ballots
Friday, May 30, 2025
District says taxes will be lower thanks to more new neighbors and paid-off debt. Vote would fund staff and programs. Webinars scheduled to learn more.By Oliver J. Moffat
Shoreline School District voters will consider two upcoming levies: a one-year supplemental levy on the August 5 ballot and replacement levies on the February 2026 ballot.
One-year supplemental levy: This will be on the August 5, 2025, ballot. It's a one-year levy intended to supplement the final year of the current levy. Although an earlier effort to remove the 1% property tax limit failed, a new law allows school districts to ask voters for more money per student.
The supplemental levy funds would collect $7.25 million in 2026 to fund instructional and support staff, staff pay and training, transportation, and programs like special education, highly capable, multilingual learner programs, middle and high school athletics, and other extracurricular activities.
|A graphic from the school district illustrates how paid off debt plus increased housing development will result in lower taxes.
Even if voters pass the supplemental levy, the total Shoreline School District tax rate for property owners in 2026 would be about $3.13 per $1,000 of assessed property value, down from $3.21 this year.
A median-valued home in the district is about $810,000, translating to about $2,535 in 2026, down from about $2,599 in 2025.
The district said taxes might be lower, even with new levies, because old loans are being paid off and new neighbors are sharing the cost.
|A chart from the school district shows the estimated property tax rate is expected to decrease next year even if voters approve upcoming levies.
The district is finishing payments on old construction loans. As these big debts are paid down, the amount of money needed for these payments decreases.
There's a lot of new housing being built in the district. This means more homes and property owners are sharing the total cost of school taxes, which helps spread out the financial burden.
Replacement levies: The district anticipates placing these on the February 2026 ballot to replace existing levies set to expire at the end of 2026, and if approved, would go into effect in 2027 to maintain funding through 2030.
If the levies fail, the district says it will face consequences such as increased class sizes and reduced staff and services.
Residents interested in learning more can attend community information webinars hosted by Shoreline School District Superintendent Dr. Susana Reyes on May 30 at 11am or June 4 at 6pm. Learn more and find out how to attend at the district’s website.
