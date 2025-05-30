End of session report: Sen. Jesse Salomon - 32nd Legislative District
Friday, May 30, 2025
Sen. Jesse Salomon represents the 32nd Legislative District in the state legislature. The 32nd includes all of Shoreline and Woodway, and sections of northwest Seattle, south Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace, and Lynnwood.
The 2025 Legislature has adjourned. We accomplished a lot this session — addressing our state budget deficit, increasing investments in education by $1 billion, especially special education and materials and operating costs, continuing our clean energy transition, protecting reproductive rights, shielding renters from extreme rent hikes, and cutting red tape to build more homes, especially near public transit.
I want to highlight one important change I was proud to make in our state budget: sponsoring SB 5794, which makes our tax system fairer by closing special interest tax loopholes and repealing ineffective tax preferences.
In my remarks on the Senate floor during debate on the wealth tax, I spoke about the corrosive effects of excessive wealth inequality and an uneven economy. Decades of tax policy have placed burdensome obstacles on millions of Americans’ path to a better life, while allowing the ultra-wealthy to avoid paying back into the social-mobility systems that made this country great.
There is nothing wrong with wealth and success themselves. But when loopholes let the ultra-wealthy avoid paying taxes, it defunds the institutions and supports that have historically helped people rise out of poverty and build a strong middle class. It’s time to fix our tax policy and ensure everyone contributes to a shared prosperity.
0 comments:
Post a Comment