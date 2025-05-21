Carter Subaru donates to King County Search and Rescue

King County Search and Rescue is an organization of volunteers who go out to rescue people who are lost or in trouble in the wilderness.

The little blue dots represent missions from 2022-2024 - all 483 of them.

Each mission told a unique story, ranging from brief hours-long searches to multi-day operations spanning wilderness terrain.





Just as you might travel for recreation, these volunteers travel to find those in need. Behind each rescue stands a comprehensive system that deploys the right resources at the right time, beginning with a call or text to 9-1-1.





For King County residents, it's the Sheriff's Office that activates these dedicated volunteers, mobilizing them to bring loved ones home.



It's National Search and Rescue Week - a great time to thank a SAR volunteer!





