Wednesday, May 28, 2025
What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – May 28 – June 3
From biking adventures and Pride celebrations to tool treasure hunting, community gardening, and pollinator parties, Shoreline is buzzing with meaningful, fun, and inclusive events this week! Check out our weekly guide to upcoming local events. For all the upcoming Shoreline events this week visit: DestinationShoreline.com/
Destination Shoreline Featured Events of the Week:
Let's Bike to Woodinville with Urbanist Shoreline
Friday, May 30
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Shoreline North/185th Link Station
Join us for a Bike Month field trip to Woodinville via bike with a stop at Swanky Scoop and other Woodinville attractions.We'll ride at a slow, safe and social pace from Shoreline to downtown Woodinville via Perkins Way, the Burke Gilman, and Sammy Trail. We should arrive in downtown Woodinville a little before 5PM. We will ride together back around 6ish and be back in Shoreline around 7ish. The bike ride is about 20 miles round trip and should take a little bit under one hour each way.Or take transit and meet us!
Pride Prom
Friday, May 30
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Richmond Highlands Recreation Center
This event is free and open to youth in 6th to 12th grade (in the current 2024-25 school year). We invite all middle and high school students who identify as LGBTQ+ and/or as allies to come and celebrate yourselves, each other, and our beautiful community.
Spring 2025 Tool Sale at the Shoreline Tool Library
Saturday, May 31
9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Shoreline Tool Library
Not only will there be thousands of tools for sale, but we’ll also have several bikes, a bake sale, and art supplies! There will also be a special offer for new members of our tool libraries (NE Seattle Tool Library & Shoreline Tool Library): A 15% off coupon for our ReUse Building Materials Shop at the Shoreline Tool Library! Categories of tools available include power tools, landscaping, hand tools, electrical, painting, plumbing, kitchen, building materials, and so much more available for ANY price! This is a nonprofit fundraising event. All proceeds support the Seattle REconomy community and our tool libraries in NE Seattle and Shoreline. This event is sponsored by BECU and is in partnership with Seattle ReCreative.
Ching Garden Work Party Kick Off May 31!
Saturday, May 31
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Ching Community Garden
We're kicking off our weekly Saturday work parties with a fun planting event on our new backfilled slope... planting surplus pumpkin & winter squash starts from our recent plant sale fundraiser! Densely planted with a little compost, these plants will quickly cover the soil, smother weeds, prevent erosion, & feed our pollinators. Bring shovels, trowels, & gloves, & wear sturdy shoes. Please register your intended participation.
Pollinator Party in the Miyawaki Forest
Saturday, May 31
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Shoreline Historical Museum
Learn about the importance of pollinators and join in activities to appreciate all that they do. Stay for the pollinator-inspired snacks and music from the Mosquito Fleet and children's performer Eric Ode. We hope to see you there!
Pride Flag Raising at Shoreline City Hall
Monday, June 2
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Shoreline City Hall
Pride flag raising at Shoreline City Hall to celebrate Pride Month.
