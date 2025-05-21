Small business forum features three local business leaders on opening panel
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Free after-hours event on Thursday, May 22, 2025 at Shoreline City Hall, 17500 Midvale Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133 from 4 - 9pm.
2nd Annual Navigating Success Small Business Forum
Featured speaker on the opening panel is Kate Ledbetter, known to our readers for her Destination Shoreline weekly round-up of events: What's Happening in Shoreline.
She will be joined by Joseph Irons of Irons Brothers Construction and Andrew Hou of Uplift Climbing.
Check out the full agenda, including the Resource Fair and Business Workshops and register for the event here
