Amy Schwentor selected as Shorecrest Principal

Amy Schwentor named Principal

Amy Schwentor has been selected to serve as Principal at Shorecrest High School beginning in the 2025-26 school year, pending School Board approval, Superintendent Susana Reyes announced.





Amy will be joining the Shorecrest community from TOPS K-8 School in Seattle, where she has been Principal since 2015.





Prior to that, Amy worked at Roosevelt High School, where she served in multiple roles from 2000 to 2014, including teacher, Academic Interventionist, Dean, and Assistant Principal.



Amy brings over two decades of experience in education, grounded in a strong foundation in mathematics and science.





Originally from Michigan, Amy earned her Bachelor of Science in mathematics and chemistry and a Master’s in Mathematics Education from Western Michigan University.





Her teaching career began at Kalamazoo Central High School and took her through several districts, including Issaquah’s Skyline High School, where she taught both math and chemistry.



Throughout her career in education, Amy has led math and science departments, coordinated school-wide testing, led curriculum alignment efforts, and supported Special Education programs. Amy has also launched a high school pilot program of AP Human Geography while at Roosevelt and supported the TOPS Deaf and Hard of Hearing Program.



Amy has been a member of the Shoreline community for 21 years, where she lives with her two sons and husband.



As a leader who focuses on equity, inclusion, and community partnership, Amy shared,





“I am a champion of collaborative leadership, shaped by mentorship and a deep belief in team-based decision making. Shorecrest is a school that is already doing wonderful work for students, and I look forward to fostering continued growth across students, staff, and the Shorecrest community.”

“Amy has demonstrated an ability to build strong, inclusive school cultures that prioritize student success and staff collaboration,” said Superintendent Reyes. “I am excited to welcome her to the Shorecrest and Shoreline School District communities!”

