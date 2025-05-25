Explore Pacific Northwest Wines with Wine Educator Michelle Vaughters at Shoreline Community College

Shoreline CC Continuing Education is excited to welcome wine educator Michelle Vaughters to lead the upcoming Pacific Northwest Wines Masterclass on May 29, 2025.

With over ten years of experience in the wine industry, Michelle has worked in diverse roles—from Cellar Door Hand in New Zealand to Wine Club Manager in Washington.





She brings a hands-on, real-world perspective to her teaching and is passionate about making wine education approachable and enjoyable for everyone.





In this one-night class, you'll dive into the renowned wine regions of the Pacific Northwest, including Washington, Oregon, and British Columbia. Explore how geography, climate, and terroir influence the wines, and gain insight into the history that shapes each region’s unique identity.







Date: May 29, 2025

Time: 6:00 PM – 8:30 PM

Location: Shoreline Community College, 9000 Building, Room 9208

Fee: $59

Ages 21+ (ID required) Class Details:

Whether you're working in the wine world or simply curious to learn more, this class offers a great opportunity to expand your knowledge with guidance from an experienced and passionate instructor.



