Washington State sues Trump Administration to protect Scientific Research and Education Programs



SEATTLE — Attorney General Nick Brown joined a coalition of 15 other attorneys general to file a lawsuit against the Trump administration’s illegal attempts to cut critical National Science Foundation (NSF) programs and funding that help maintain the United States’ position as a global leader in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). SEATTLE — Attorney General Nick Brown joined a coalition of 15 other attorneys general to file a lawsuit against the Trump administration’s illegal attempts to cut critical National Science Foundation (NSF) programs and funding that help maintain the United States’ position as a global leader in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).





On April 18, NSF began terminating projects focused on increasing the participation of women, minorities, and people with disabilities in STEM fields.





On May 2, NSF announced that it would also cap “indirect costs” of research projects like laboratory space, equipment, and facility services at 15 percent. This arbitrary limit on indirect costs would slash millions of dollars for groundbreaking scientific research across the country, jeopardizing national security, the economy, and public health.





With this lawsuit, Attorney General Brown and the coalition are seeking a court order blocking the implementation of NSF’s new directives to eliminate programs addressing diversity in STEM and cut vital funding for research across the country.











