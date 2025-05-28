Echo Lake student inducted into the AAA Safety Patrol Hall of Fame 2025

Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Ziggy Santiago - AAA Safety Patrol Hall of Fame 2025
Photo courtesy Ziggy's parents

We are pleased to announce one of our Echo Lake Safety Patrol members is being inducted into the AAA Safety Patrol Hall of Fame for 2025. 

Ziggy Santiago was chosen by a panel of judges to be honored. The judges are from AAA Washington, the Washington Traffic Safety Commission, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Evergreen Safety Council, and the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Each year, AAA Washington recognizes 10 outstanding AAA School Safety Patrollers from across the state by inducting them into their Patrol Hall of Fame. 

Ziggy has served on the Echo Lake Safety Patrol daily during the 2024-25 school year. Please join us in congratulating Ziggy and his great work!

Allan Rand and Karen Nicholson
Echo Lake Safety Patrol Advisors


