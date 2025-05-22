Slots available to help paint the Climate Hub mural at Third Place Commons

Thursday, May 22, 2025

The wall is a giant paint by number - just waiting for volunteers to take a shift

Sunday June 1 is painting the Climate Hub Day. 

Over half the painting slots are filled.  If you are interested in painting the Climate Hub, be sure to sign up with the link below. 

The painting is on Sunday, June 1, 2025 at the at Third Place Commons in the Lake Forest Park Town Center, 17171 Bothell Way NE.



Posted by DKH at 2:48 AM
