Everyday Activists Sign-waving continues Sunday June 1, 2025

Tell our gov't what you think -

Everyday Activists Sign-waving continues SundayJoin friends, neighbors, and strangers to let our government know how you think it's doing and what's important to you at the next "Social Justice Sundays" Sign-Waving event.Organized by Shoreline-based Everyday Activists, sign-waving events are planned for June 1, 8, 22 and 29, 1pm to 2pm, corner of Aurora Ave N and N 205th St, at the Shoreline-Edmonds line, near Costco.As well, there is a special "No Kings" March and Sign-waving event on Saturday, June 14, 1pm to 3pm at the Shoreline "Sculpture Park" along Aurora Ave. North near N 185th St., coinciding with Flag Day.Shelf-stable food donations will be collected for the Hopelink food pantry at these events.