Everyday Activists Sign-waving continues Sunday June 1, 2025

Join friends, neighbors, and strangers to let our government know how you think it's doing and what's important to you at the next "Social Justice Sundays" Sign-Waving event.

Organized by Shoreline-based Everyday Activists, sign-waving events are planned for June 1, 8, 22 and 29, 1pm to 2pm, corner of Aurora Ave N and N 205th St, at the Shoreline-Edmonds line, near Costco.

As well, there is a special "No Kings" March and Sign-waving event on Saturday, June 14, 1pm to 3pm at the Shoreline "Sculpture Park" along Aurora Ave. North near N 185th St., coinciding with Flag Day.

Shelf-stable food donations will be collected for the Hopelink food pantry at these events.


