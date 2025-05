Barbara Twaddell checked out the low tide in Shoreline's Kayu Kayu Ac Park, which was spectacular and fairly deserted.





Photo by Barbara Twaddell

She created a graphic to show where she was standing when she took the photo.





Graphic by Barbara Twaddell



Photo by Barbara Twaddell Apparently the birds enjoyed the low tide and lack of people. This Great Blue Heron was fishing in peace.

Photo by Barbara Twaddell The seagulls were fishing and fighting over (or with) a crab.





I don't know about Barbara but I always had such a sense of power when I was standing on the sea floor in an area normally deep in the water.