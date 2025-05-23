Spring Tool Sale at the Shoreline Tool Library May 31, 2025
Friday, May 23, 2025
16610 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133.
All offers on tools, art supplies from Seattle ReCreative, and baked goods will be happily accepted. They’ll also have an inventory of used bikes available at a fixed price. With storage overflowing, this is looking like their biggest tool sale yet!
Categories of tools available include power tools, landscaping, hand tools, electrical, painting, plumbing, kitchen, building materials, and so much more available for ANY price!
Becoming a tool library member is easy, and it can be done online or in-person. There are recommended donation options, but they do not deny anyone based on income or place of residence, and no proof of income is required.
- $10 for a circular saw, no problem.
- $5 for a shovel, sure.
- A knowing nod for a screwdriver? As long as it’s sincere, it’s a deal!
|Organized lines keep the event organized
Photo courtesy Seattle REconomy
Seattle REconomy operates the Shoreline Tool Library and the NE Seattle Tool Library, which have a collective inventory of over 10,000 tools. They also have resources like a Woodworking Workshop, Bike Shacks, seed libraries, a Reuse Materials Store, game/toy/puzzle libraries, and 3D printers.
Tool library members get access to both tool libraries and all of their resources. Every week, they also have different classes and events with varying topics from home maintenance and gardening to sewing and fixing. You can read more about joining their community here.
During the Tool Sale, folks will also be able to enter a raffle for $1/entry. The prize is a $50 gift card to the Reuse Materials Store in the Shoreline Tool Library. Winners will not need to be present for the drawing, but their email or phone number must be legible on their raffle ticket.
All proceeds from this tool sale support the Seattle REconomy community and their nonprofit tool libraries in NE Seattle and Shoreline. This event is sponsored by BECU, who is offering financial advice at the event, and is in partnership with Seattle ReCreative and Homebodiy.
Check Seattle Reconomy out on social media (@seattlereconomy on most platforms) to get updates about the event, and let them know you're coming here. Please help them spread the word by telling friends, family, and friendly strangers all about it!
