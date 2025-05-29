Report from Rep. Davina Duerr 1st LD

Thursday, May 29, 2025

Rep. Davina Duerr 1st LD
It's the end of the legislative session in Washington state and electeds are sending out their end of session reports.

Rep. Davina Duerr represents the 1st LD which includes Lake Forest Park, Kenmore, Bothell, Woodinville, and north to Mill Creek, and Eastmont.

She started with this statement:

"I’m happy to report we balanced the state budget and finished our work on time, something that few state legislatures do in the country.

"This e-news is a quick summary of major events from session and how they’ll affect us here in the 1st District:
  • the new state operating budget, which pays for day-to-day costs;
  • a new transportation budget, funding local and regional projects important to all of us;
  • the state construction budget, which will build schools, colleges, parks, and other vital infrastructure; and
  • major legislation passed by the House and Senate
"Thank you to everyone who called, emailed, or made time to visit Olympia during session. I appreciate your stories, thoughts, and questions!"

