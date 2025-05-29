Report from Rep. Davina Duerr 1st LD

Rep. Davina Duerr 1st LD It's the end of the legislative session in Washington state and electeds are sending out their end of session reports. It's the end of the legislative session in Washington state and electeds are sending out their end of session reports.

the new state operating budget, which pays for day-to-day costs;

a new transportation budget, funding local and regional projects important to all of us;

the state construction budget, which will build schools, colleges, parks, and other vital infrastructure; and

major legislation passed by the House and Senate





which includes Lake Forest Park, Kenmore, Bothell, Woodinville, and north to Mill Creek, and Eastmont.She started with this statement:"I’m happy to report we balanced the state budget and finished our work on time, something that few state legislatures do in the country."This e-news is a quick summary of major events from session and how they’ll affect us here in the 1st District:"Thank you to everyone who called, emailed, or made time to visit Olympia during session. I appreciate your stories, thoughts, and questions!"