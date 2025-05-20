Make a difference - donate to the food drive of the Richmond Beach Congregational Church June 7, 2025
You CAN make a difference! Kids will soon be out of school for the summer- and away from supported breakfast/lunch programs.
Help kids get good nutrition this summer by donating to this Food Drive on Saturday June 7, 2025 from 11am to 1pm at Richmond Beach Congregational Church in the upper church parking lot 1512 NW 195th St, Shoreline, WA 98177.
All donations will go to the Edmonds Food Bank.
Most needed items include:
- Canned Fruit
- Rice
- Peanut butter
- Oats
- Dry Beans
- Pasta (including gluten free)
- Baking Ingredients (sugar, flour, oil)
- Coffee (ground or instant)
- Canned Vegetables (corn, carrots, green beans)
- Cereal (low sugar preferably)
Culturally Familiar Foods:
- Sesame Oil
- Fish Sauce
- Chili Paste
- Refried Beans
- Cous-Cous
- Unopened Hygiene Items
- Period Products
