Make a difference - donate to the food drive of the Richmond Beach Congregational Church June 7, 2025

Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Food Drive!

You CAN make a difference! Kids will soon be out of school for the summer- and away from supported breakfast/lunch programs.

Help kids get good nutrition this summer by donating to this Food Drive on Saturday June 7, 2025 from 11am to 1pm at Richmond Beach Congregational Church in the upper church parking lot 1512 NW 195th St, Shoreline, WA 98177

All donations will go to the Edmonds Food Bank.

Most needed items include:
  • Canned Fruit
  • Rice
  • Peanut butter
  • Oats
  • Dry Beans
  • Pasta (including gluten free)
  • Baking Ingredients (sugar, flour, oil)
  • Coffee (ground or instant)
  • Canned Vegetables (corn, carrots, green beans)
  • Cereal (low sugar preferably)
Culturally Familiar Foods:
  • Sesame Oil
  • Fish Sauce
  • Chili Paste
  • Refried Beans
  • Cous-Cous
We also accept:
  • Unopened Hygiene Items
  • Period Products

Posted by DKH at 2:29 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  