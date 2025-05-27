Dr. Sandra J. Valenciano appointed as Health Officer for Public Health — Seattle & King County

Dr. Sandra J. Valenciano

Health Officer for Public Health -

Seattle & King County Dr. Sandra J. Valenciano, a public health leader with both local and national experience in improving community health, was appointed as Health Officer for Public Health — Seattle & King County by Director Dr. Faisal Khan. Dr. Sandra J. Valenciano, a public health leader with both local and national experience in improving community health, was appointed as Health Officer for Public Health — Seattle & King County by Director Dr. Faisal Khan.





While at DeKalb Public Health, she led the development of a five-year strategic plan and strengthened community engagement through partnerships with public and community-based organizations.



At the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Valenciano served as an officer in the distinguished Epidemic Intelligence Service (EIS), in the Respiratory Diseases Branch within the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases.





She led domestic outbreak responses, evaluated national infectious disease surveillance systems, analyzed global immunization data, and collaborated with both domestic and international partners.



Dr. Valenciano is a board-certified physician (MD) in internal medicine and holds a Master in Public Health. Dr. Alice Tin will remain as interim Health Officer until Dr. Valenciano joins the department on August 4.



Public Health - Seattle & King County works for health, well-being, and racial equity every day for everyone in King County.





Public Health staff deliver a wide range of services, including communicable disease investigation and response; environmental health; Medic One and emergency medical services; parent-child health; reproductive health; overdose, injury, violence, and chronic disease prevention; healthcare for the homeless and incarcerated, and more.







In this role, she will serve as the department's primary medical expert, provide leadership on scientific and medical matters that shape department policy and practice, and foster strong relationships with the healthcare community.Dr. Valenciano comes from DeKalb Public Health in metro Atlanta, Georgia, where she most recently served as District Health Director and CEO, managing public health services for over 780,000 residents in a diverse community where over 130 languages are spoken.