FREE - Giveaways from Third Place Commons 9-11am SUNDAY May 25, 2025
Sunday, May 25, 2025
Did you know Third Place Books used to have their own demonstration kitchen? And then that became Third Place Press? And then THAT became a staff break room?
Well, the time has come for this space--tucked in the far corner of Third Place Commons-- to be something new again.
So we're doing a free giveaway/ rummage sale! On Sunday morning (05/25) from 9-11AM, come rummage through our junk/treasures!
Note: it's a lot of kitchen items, as well as some chairs and misc. office supplies, but please do not call ahead to ask what's available. It's an in-person first come, first serve thing.
