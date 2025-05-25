FREE - Giveaways from Third Place Commons 9-11am SUNDAY May 25, 2025

TODAY SUNDAY 5/25!! SUNDAY 5/25!!





Did you know Third Place Books used to have their own demonstration kitchen? And then that became Third Place Press? And then THAT became a staff break room?





Well, the time has come for this space--tucked in the far corner of Third Place Commons-- to be something new again.





So we're doing a free giveaway/ rummage sale! On Sunday morning (05/25) from 9-11AM, come rummage through our junk/treasures!





Note: it's a lot of kitchen items, as well as some chairs and misc. office supplies, but please do not call ahead to ask what's available. It's an in-person first come, first serve thing.





