FREE - Giveaways from Third Place Commons 9-11am SUNDAY May 25, 2025

Sunday, May 25, 2025

TODAY
SUNDAY 5/25!!

Did you know Third Place Books used to have their own demonstration kitchen? And then that became Third Place Press? And then THAT became a staff break room? 

Well, the time has come for this space--tucked in the far corner of Third Place Commons-- to be something new again. 

So we're doing a free giveaway/ rummage sale! On Sunday morning (05/25) from 9-11AM, come rummage through our junk/treasures!

Note: it's a lot of kitchen items, as well as some chairs and misc. office supplies, but please do not call ahead to ask what's available. It's an in-person first come, first serve thing. 


Posted by DKH at 2:06 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  