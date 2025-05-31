Vaccinate before you graduate
Saturday, May 31, 2025
The military and most colleges require vaccinations to prevent the spread of diseases in close living quarters, like dorms or barracks.
Commonly required vaccinations are for protecting against meningococcal, measles, mumps, chickenpox, and hepatitis A and B.
If you’re age 18 or younger, you can get vaccinations at no cost.
Locally, these clinics provide vaccinations:
Shoreline
- The Everett Clinic- Shoreline 1201 N 175th St, Shoreline WA 98133 (206) 401-3200
- ICHS - Shoreline Medical 16549 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133 (206) 533-2600
- UW Medicine Shoreline 1355 N 205th St, Shoreline WA 98133 (206) 542-5656
Kenmore
- Eastside Natural Medicine 18208 66th Ave NE Suite 201, Kenmore WA 98028 (425) 814-2045
- Evergreen Health Primary Care-Kenmore 18151 68th Ave NE Suite 100, Kenmore 98028 (425) 485-6561
- Kimberly Kelly ND 18208 66th Ave NE Suite 200, Kenmore WA 98028 (206) 361-0346
Full list here: KingCounty.gov/findaclinic
