Damage to roundabout on 185th to be repaired spring of 2026

Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Photo by Mike Remarcke

The incident that damaged the new roundabout on NE 185th by the Transit Station was not reported.

Shoreline Public Works believes that the damage was caused by a CDL truck driver.

Because the city has already set schedules for contract work this summer, it will probably be spring of 2026 before full repairs can be made. 

Since it is primarily cosmetic, it is a lower priority compared to other critical maintenance and operations work that needs to be completed this construction season. 

In the meantime, the City will clean up the debris and repair the bent sign.


