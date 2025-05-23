A busy Memorial Day weekend ahead
Friday, May 23, 2025
The days are longer, the temperatures are rising and WSDOT's Paint Map is back to help guide you through the summer construction season.
As we approach the unofficial start of summer, construction projects will take the weekend off on state highways to help reduce congestion during this busy travel time. But you still should expect heavy traffic as people hit the road for concerts and sporting events, long weekends or staycations.
Holiday weekends often mean increased traffic and delays along state highways, waterways, airports and pedestrian trails. Travelers should be patient, expect delays and stay alert. Delays also may occur as crews respond to crashes or conduct emergency repairs.
Fortunately, we have tools to help you make the most of your travel plans whenever and wherever they take you. Check our Real-Time travel map, smartphone app, social media accounts and sign up for email alerts so you can "know before you go."
