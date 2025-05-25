Travels with Charlie: New Life Jacket Loaner Station
Sunday, May 25, 2025
While walking and sniffing our way towards Log Boom Park Beach, we spotted the addition of a New Life Jacket Loaner Station.
What a terrific idea with beach and water activities ramping up as the weather warms.
> Follow those Fit Instructions. Be Safe and Have Fun!
Charlie is wondering ”Do I have one?” Sorry Charlie, you can Dog Paddle.
Let’s hope more Life Jackets are added to the hooks…
Cheers,
Gordon Snyder
