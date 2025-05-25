Travels with Charlie: New Life Jacket Loaner Station

Sunday, May 25, 2025

Photo by Gordon Snyder

By Gordon Snyder

While walking and sniffing our way towards Log Boom Park Beach, we spotted the addition of a New Life Jacket Loaner Station. 

What a terrific idea with beach and water activities ramping up as the weather warms. 

> Follow those Fit Instructions. Be Safe and Have Fun!

Charlie is wondering ”Do I have one?” Sorry Charlie, you can Dog Paddle.

Let’s hope more Life Jackets are added to the hooks…

Cheers,
Gordon Snyder


