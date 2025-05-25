Special screening of ASOG—a film about friendship, survival, and the power of community May 27, 2025 at Shoreline College Theatre
Sunday, May 25, 2025
Set in the wake of the devastating 2013 Super Typhoon Yolanda, this touching story follows two companions on a journey of healing and hope.
Date: Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Time: 6:00–9:00 PM
Location: Theatre, Building 1600
Time: 6:00–9:00 PM
Location: Theatre, Building 1600
Shoreline Community College 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
The film is in Tagalog and other dialects, with English captions.
Don’t miss this chance to reflect, connect, and honor stories from the AAPI community!
0 comments:
Post a Comment