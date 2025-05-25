Special screening of ASOG—a film about friendship, survival, and the power of community May 27, 2025 at Shoreline College Theatre

As part of AAPI Heritage Month, Shoreline Community College invites you to a special screening of ASOG—a film about friendship, survival, and the power of community.

Set in the wake of the devastating 2013 Super Typhoon Yolanda, this touching story follows two companions on a journey of healing and hope.





Date: Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Time: 6:00–9:00 PM

Location: Theatre, Building 1600



The film is in Tagalog and other dialects, with English captions.





Don’t miss this chance to reflect, connect, and honor stories from the AAPI community!





