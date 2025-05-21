Armed with gloves, bags, and incredible community spirit North City volunteers clean up the streets
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
|This is what community is all about. North City, you showed up and showed out!
Despite a bit of rain last Saturday, about 20 neighbors came together and made a huge difference in North City for the NCNA North City CleanUp Day!
Armed with gloves, bags, and incredible community spirit, volunteers tackled:
Special Thanks: A huge shoutout to Mary Ann Higgins and Jaclyn Newman for their participation in the North City CleanUp. NCNA asked for help with the event organization and these two really stepped up and owned the logistics. Their leadership made this possible!
And of course, the biggest thank you to every single volunteer who showed up and stuck it out through the rain. You all proved that a little weather can't dampen North City's community spirit!
- 15th Ave NE
- NE 175th Street
- NE 180th Street
- 10th Ave NE
- NE 185th St around the light rail station
Stay Tuned: We're already planning another cleanup for late summer before the weather turns – watch this space for details!
Photos courtesy: Mary Higgins, Kevin Atkinson, Mark Notermann, Jaclyn Newman
