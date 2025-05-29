Scene on the Sound: Minus 4.1 low tide at the Edmonds waterfront
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Another low tide on Wednesday, May 28, 2025 combined with the warmest day of the year so far brought out everyone who had time off to enjoy it.
And that included several of our photographers.
|Photo by Lee Lageschulte
Some of the ferry runs were cancelled but not on the Kingston-Edmonds run. Either there is an abrupt drop off at the end of the pier or our ferries have a very shallow draught.
Here's a closer look at the ferry.
|Photo by Lee Lageschulte
This starfish was trying for shade and privacy while he waited for the tide to come back in.
