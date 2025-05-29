Scene on the Sound: Minus 4.1 low tide at the Edmonds waterfront

Thursday, May 29, 2025

Another low tide on Wednesday, May 28, 2025 combined with the warmest day of the year so far brought out everyone who had time off to enjoy it.

And that included several of our photographers.


Photo by Lee Lageschulte

The Edmonds waterfront was full of families enjoying the day.

Photo by Lee Lageschulte

Some of the ferry runs were cancelled but not on the Kingston-Edmonds run. Either there is an abrupt drop off at the end of the pier or our ferries have a very shallow draught.

Here's a closer look at the ferry.
Photos by Mary Lynn Potter

I'll  bet there are a lot of dogs with paws full of seaweed and sand.

Photo by Lee Lageschulte

This starfish was trying for shade and privacy while he waited for the tide to come back in.

Photo by Lee Lageschulte

I have a feeling that this crab did not go back in the water...

Photo by Lee Lageschulte

More starfish trying for shade

Photo by Lee Lageschulte

As a bonus, there was a clear view of Mt Baker.


