Let’s paint the Climate Hub



Community painting day is finally here. Sign up for a painting slot on Sunday, June 1, 2025 at the Climate Hub at Third Place Commons in the Lake Forest Park Town Center, 17171 Bothell Way NE.









Artist Debbie Tomassi, the owner of the Red Sky Gallery, has a full color design which will be filled in paint-by-number style. The plan is to have a friendly activity for painters of all skill levels. Come and join us and have fun painting the mural.Have lunch in the Commons, go to the farmers market and paint a mural—what a day!The Climate Hub will be a community resource with a wealth of information about ways climate change affects us in our local area.Please contact Alex Nason 203-247-6883 alex@urbanartworks.org for any questions about the mural painting project.









We are using Sign Up Genius to sign up for a painting slotYou will find a description of the project, at the bottom of the description you can sign up for a 75-minute painting slot. Once you have selected a time, go to the bottom of the page and click on “Save and Continue,” then fill in your email address.The mural design has been outlined with great thanks to the artists involved in the project: Debbie Tommassi and Staci Adman.