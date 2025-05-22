Shoreline home invasion leaves resident with injuries

Thursday, May 22, 2025

Police respond to home invasion
Tuesday night, May 20, 2025 at about 9:17pm, there was a home invasion robbery with an assault around N 155 St and Meridian Ave N.  

The suspect(s) was unknown to the victim and was reported have fled on foot.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.  

King County Sheriff's deputies from Shoreline responded, with a helicopter, two drones, and a K9 unit out looking for the suspect(s), but no one was located.  

The fingerprint unit (AFIS) responded to the scene to process it.  

Our Major Crimes Unit declined to respond to the incident, so Shoreline has jurisdiction and is currently investigating.


