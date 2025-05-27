A week at the Edmonds Waterfront - choppy water to low tide

Tuesday, May 27, 2025


Lee Lageschulte took this photo on a day of 30mph wind gusts - and the same day that broken evergreen branches fell in my yard.

The choppy water is impressive, plus the ferry is the new hybrid electric ferry which Jan Hansen previously identified (see article)

The low tide doubled the size of the beach
Photo by Lee Lageschulte
A few days later, the weather was warm and the tide was low and people flocked to the beach.

Photo by Lee Lageschulte
An effective way to keep toddlers from running off and the little one appears to be enjoying the experience.

--Diane Hettrick

