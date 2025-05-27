A week at the Edmonds Waterfront - choppy water to low tide
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Lee Lageschulte took this photo on a day of 30mph wind gusts - and the same day that broken evergreen branches fell in my yard.
The choppy water is impressive, plus the ferry is the new hybrid electric ferry which Jan Hansen previously identified (see article)
|The low tide doubled the size of the beach
Photo by Lee Lageschulte
|Photo by Lee Lageschulte
An effective way to keep toddlers from running off and the little one appears to be enjoying the experience.
--Diane Hettrick
