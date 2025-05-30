UW Med statement on contract talks with Aetna

UW Medical Center UW Medicine has so far been unable to reach a fair agreement with Aetna that is financially feasible and in the best interests of its patients and employees. that is financially feasible and in the best interests of its patients and employees.









We are doing everything possible to finalize contracts with Aetna, that will provide Aetna-insured patients with access to affordable, quality healthcare at UW Medicine.



Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, we have not been able to reach a fair agreement with Aetna that is financially feasible and in the best interests of our patients and our dedicated employees. As the state’s largest public hospital system and Washington’s safety net healthcare provider dedicated to improving the health of all people, UW Medicine provides care that patients cannot access elsewhere, and we take that responsibility very seriously.We are doing everything possible to finalize contracts with Aetna, that will provide Aetna-insured patients with access to affordable, quality healthcare at UW Medicine.





We are not alone; other health systems have also had difficulty reaching fair terms with Aetna and have ended their contracts with the multistate insurance company.



If we continue to be unable to reach an agreement with Aetna, our current contracts with Aetna will end on June 1, 2025.