The beauty of bees

|Photo by Jan Hansen
Some reasons why it is important to provide habitat for bees
- They are efficient pollinators, contributing to the reproduction of many plants.
- They support the growth of food crops, flowers, and trees
|Photo by Jan Hansen
- Bees help maintain balanced ecosystems and promote crop production.
- They affect 35% of global agricultural land and support the production of 87 leading food crops worldwide.
- Bees also pollinate the majority of the planet’s wild plants, supporting healthy ecosystems.
--List created by MS Copilot (AI)
