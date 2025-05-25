The beauty of bees

Sunday, May 25, 2025

Photo by Jan Hansen

Some reasons why it is important to provide habitat for bees
  • They are efficient pollinators, contributing to the reproduction of many plants.
  • They support the growth of food crops, flowers, and trees
Photo by Jan Hansen


  • Bees help maintain balanced ecosystems and promote crop production.
  • They affect 35% of global agricultural land and support the production of 87 leading food crops worldwide.
  • Bees also pollinate the majority of the planet’s wild plants, supporting healthy ecosystems.
--List created by MS Copilot (AI)


Posted by DKH at 4:27 AM
