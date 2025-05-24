Rylie Gettman, Shorewood Tennis, in the running for Heraldnet.com Athlete of the Week
Saturday, May 24, 2025
|Rylie Gettman
Photo by Kristi Lin
Rylie, a senior at Shorewood, won her fourth straight 3A District 1 tennis singles title on May 14, winning her matches by a combined score of 36-4.
Other nominees:
- Henry Gabalis | Archbishop Murphy baseball
- Jacob Kang | Jackson boys golf
- Natalie Klepper | Granite Falls softball
- Baella Stich | Snohomish girls track & field
- Morgan Udy | Glacier Peak softball
