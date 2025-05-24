Rylie Gettman, Shorewood Tennis, in the running for Heraldnet.com Athlete of the Week

Saturday, May 24, 2025

Rylie Gettman
Photo by Kristi Lin
Rylie Gettmann, Shorewood girls tennis, is one of several athletes in the running for the Heraldnet.com Athlete of the Week.

Rylie, a senior at Shorewood, won her fourth straight 3A District 1 tennis singles title on May 14, winning her matches by a combined score of 36-4.

Other nominees:
  • Henry Gabalis | Archbishop Murphy baseball
  • Jacob Kang | Jackson boys golf
  • Natalie Klepper | Granite Falls softball
  • Baella Stich | Snohomish girls track & field
  • Morgan Udy | Glacier Peak softball
Details and voting here. Voting closes at midnight Sunday.


