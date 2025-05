Photo courtesy LFPPD On April 8, 2025, The founder of WheelLab, Lance Latimer, visited the Lake Forest Park Police Department to pick up over 20 bikes for donation. On April 8, 2025, The founder of WheelLab, Lance Latimer, visited the Lake Forest Park Police Department to pick up over 20 bikes for donation.





These bikes were accumulated from cases where a bike was found, stolen or recovered from an incident and no one came to claim them.





WheelLab is a 501c3 nonprofit providing bike programs for kids.





Lance's passion for bikes comes from when he was a kid and loved to tear them apart and put them back together.





Photo courtesy LFPPD The bikes donated will be cleaned, tuned up and refurbished as needed so that they can be donated to children in need, worked on by kids within the program or sold at their location. The bikes donated will be cleaned, tuned up and refurbished as needed so that they can be donated to children in need, worked on by kids within the program or sold at their location.