Councilmember Dembowski calls for Assessor John Wilson to resign

Assessor John Wilson

Photo by Steven H. Roboinson King County Councilmember Rod Dembowski issued the following statement Thursday:

“The staff in the Department of Assessments deserve stability and focused leadership. I share my colleagues’ conclusion that John Arthur Wilson can no longer effectively serve as Assessor.

Assessor Wilson, who is also a candidate for King County Executive, has had a second restraining order filed against him for stalking a former romantic partner.









Dembowski, who represents cities in north King county, including Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, Kenmore, Bothell, and north Kirkland, joins fellow councilmembers Claudia Balducci and Girmay Zahilay, Executive Shannon Braddock, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and the chair of the King County Democratic Party in calling for Wilson's resignation.







