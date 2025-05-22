Memorial Day celebration planned for Evergreen Washelli on May 26, 2025

Get ready for a heartfelt and uplifting Memorial Day celebration at Evergreen Washelli on May 26, 2025!





Bring your family, your stories, and your patriotic spirit—let’s make this day unforgettable!







Join us as we come together to honor our heroes with a meaningful flag placement at 10am, followed by a touching memorial service at 11am. It’s a beautiful way to reflect, connect, and celebrate the spirit of community. There will be light refreshments available .