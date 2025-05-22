Memorial Day celebration planned for Evergreen Washelli on May 26, 2025
Thursday, May 22, 2025
|Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Get ready for a heartfelt and uplifting Memorial Day celebration at Evergreen Washelli on May 26, 2025!
Join us as we come together to honor our heroes with a meaningful flag placement at 10am, followed by a touching memorial service at 11am. It’s a beautiful way to reflect, connect, and celebrate the spirit of community. There will be light refreshments available .
Bring your family, your stories, and your patriotic spirit—let’s make this day unforgettable!
