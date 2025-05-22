Memorial Day celebration planned for Evergreen Washelli on May 26, 2025

Thursday, May 22, 2025

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Get ready for a heartfelt and uplifting Memorial Day celebration at Evergreen Washelli on May 26, 2025! 

Join us as we come together to honor our heroes with a meaningful flag placement at 10am, followed by a touching memorial service at 11am. It’s a beautiful way to reflect, connect, and celebrate the spirit of community. There will be light refreshments available . 

Bring your family, your stories, and your patriotic spirit—let’s make this day unforgettable!


Posted by DKH at 4:07 AM
