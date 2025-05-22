Protests continue on Aurora

Thursday, May 22, 2025

Demonstrators at Social Justice Sunday
A chorus of honking car horns and mostly appreciative hand waves greeted the more than 50 people at the "Social Justice Sunday" sign-waving event this past Sunday May 18, 2025 at the Shoreline/ Edmonds line.

The group held signs celebrating America's democratic history and principle of rule of law, commitment to social justice (working towards fairness, equity, and equality for all - and acknowledging historical and systemic factors in social injustices), and much more.

Rain was no deterrent
Attendees from all walks of life stood up for everyday people and groups of all stripes, calling out Trump administration policies and program cuts many see as unconstitutional or discriminatory.

Non-perishable food donations were again collected for the Hopelink food pantry and a representative from the non-profit Backbone Campaign staffed an information table for attendees and passersby.

Backbone Campaign is "a resource for artful activism and creative interventions," seeking to "[amplify] people power to protect what we love."

The Sunday event was organized by Shoreline-based Everyday Activists

Additional regular sign-waving events are planned for several upcoming Sundays (May 25, and June 1, 8, 22 and 29), 1-2pm, same Aurora Avenue North and N 205th St. location.

A nationwide "No Kings" National Day of Defiance has been announced for Saturday, June 14, Flag Day. 

A sign-waving rally is planned for the city park area along Aurora Avenue North in Shoreline between city hall and Fred Meyer, 1-3pm, and several other area other local area events are planned.


Posted by DKH at 2:06 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  