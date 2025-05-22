Protests continue on Aurora





A sign-waving rally is planned for the city park area along Aurora Avenue North in Shoreline between city hall and Fred Meyer, 1-3pm, and several other area other local area events are planned.







Additional regular sign-waving events are planned for several upcoming Sundays (May 25, and June 1, 8, 22 and 29), 1-2pm, same Aurora Avenue North and N 205th St. location.