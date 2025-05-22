Protests continue on Aurora
Thursday, May 22, 2025
|Demonstrators at Social Justice Sunday
The group held signs celebrating America's democratic history and principle of rule of law, commitment to social justice (working towards fairness, equity, and equality for all - and acknowledging historical and systemic factors in social injustices), and much more.
|Rain was no deterrent
Non-perishable food donations were again collected for the Hopelink food pantry and a representative from the non-profit Backbone Campaign staffed an information table for attendees and passersby.
Backbone Campaign is "a resource for artful activism and creative interventions," seeking to "[amplify] people power to protect what we love."
Additional regular sign-waving events are planned for several upcoming Sundays (May 25, and June 1, 8, 22 and 29), 1-2pm, same Aurora Avenue North and N 205th St. location.
A nationwide "No Kings" National Day of Defiance has been announced for Saturday, June 14, Flag Day.
A nationwide "No Kings" National Day of Defiance has been announced for Saturday, June 14, Flag Day.
A sign-waving rally is planned for the city park area along Aurora Avenue North in Shoreline between city hall and Fred Meyer, 1-3pm, and several other area other local area events are planned.
0 comments:
Post a Comment