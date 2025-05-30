Live & Local: Smilin' Scandinavians play at Third Place Commons

Smilin' Scandinavians

Get ready for a weekend of fantastic live music!

Friday at 7 PM – Kick things off with the Smilin’ Scandinavians, Seattle’s premier polka band for 30 years! With lively tunes, top-notch musicianship, and homespun humor, they’ll have you smiling and dancing all night long—whether you’re a polka pro or just hopping on the bandwagon!





Saturday at 7 PM – Don’t miss Take Seventeen, a dynamic big band bringing you jazz, gospel, funk, soul, and swing! With songs from legends like Duke Ellington, the Blues Brothers, and Michael Bublé, this talented group will keep your toes tapping and your spirits high.



Third Place Commons, on the upper level of Town Center Lake Forest Park, (intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way) features free, live music every Friday and Saturday. Multiple restaurants in Town Center offer food which you can bring to the Commons to eat while you listen - that is, if you are not up and dancing to the music!







