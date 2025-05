Need something to do that first week of summer? Need something to do that first week of summer?





Join us for a one day trip to kick off the summer! Ages 11-15 years old. We will be exploring different parks playing games and having lots of fun.





Two days are available Wednesday June 18 or Friday June 20, 2025 from 9:00am-2:00pm. $47 resident $56 Non-resident.