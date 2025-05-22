Shorewood Baseball earns slot in the state tournament

Thursday, May 22, 2025


The Shorewood Stormrays won the consolation match with Edmonds Woodway 7-0, earning a slot in the state tournament.

Joey Facilla allowed five hits and two walks while striking out three in six shutout innings, and drove in three runs at the plate to help Shorewood (15-8) punch a ticket to the state tournament over Edmonds-Woodway (16-8).

Read the story by Joe Pohoryles in HeraldNet.com (scroll half way down the page)



