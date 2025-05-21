Sound Transit announces sponsorship of American Heart Association “Hard Hats with Heart” program

Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Sound Transit has entered into an agreement with the American Heart Association to become an official sponsor of the Puget Sound Hard Hats with Heart program. 

Hard Hats with Heart aims to reduce heart disease and stroke in the construction industry by educating craftworkers about cardiovascular disease risk and prevention

“With Sound Transit’s capital expansion plans across the region, this sponsorship will have a huge impact on the lives of thousands of workers in Washington state,” said Deputy CEO of Capital Delivery Terri Mestas.
“Sound Transit is proud to support the American Heart Association’s mission to improve lives in our community.”

Sound Transit will provide $100,000 over four years and collaborate with the American Heart Association to provide tools and resources for craft workers and staff to manage their health in an industry that places high demands on both their body and their mind. 

This will include education and outreach about risk factors including hypertension, lack of physical exercise, diet and nutrition, tobacco use, and teaching the lifesaving skill of Hands Only CPR. 

Other Association resources will also be made available to Sound Transit staff throughout the sponsorship.


