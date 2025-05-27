Support Briarcrest PTA by eating ice cream June 4, 2025
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Next Wednesday, June 4, 2025 support the Briarcrest PTA by treating your family to ice cream or sundaes at Alway Summer Ice Cream Cafe in Lake Forest Park!
Always Summer Ice Cream Cafe (17171 Bothell Way NE, lower level) is donating 10% of all sales that day. Even more reason to go, this is a Briarcrest family-owned cafe - woo hoo!
Mention the fundraiser at check-out...and mention the fundraiser to your friends and other family!
Questions? Please contact bcfundraising@briarcrestpta.org
0 comments:
Post a Comment