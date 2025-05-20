Waitlist open for childcare subsidies under Best Starts for Kids



The waitlist for the Best Starts for Kids Child Care Subsidy Program is open! Click here to fill out this 5-minute form to be considered for child care funding available later this year.

Starting later this year, some families on the waitlist will be selected through a lottery to complete a full application and, if eligible, enroll in the program to receive a child care subsidy.While joining the wait list doesn’t guarantee you a spot in the subsidy, it is an essential to join the wait list for a chance to be selected.Even if you joined the waitlist previously, please fill out the form to update your information. Selections will be made from those families who have provided their information by filling out the waitlist form.