Irons Brothers Construction of Shoreline receives GuildQuality’s 2025 Guildmaster Award

Irons Brothers Construction of Shoreline, WA received a 2025 Guildmaster with Highest Distinction Award from GuildQuality for demonstrating exceptional customer service within the residential construction industry.





This is the 8th year in a row that they have received this award.

Out of nearly 2,000 eligible applicants, Irons Brothers Construction is one of 400+ businesses within the residential construction industry recognized by GuildQuality for consistently delivering superior customer care.





In determining which businesses received the 2025 Guildmaster Award, GuildQuality reviewed thousands of survey responses submitted by customers of Guildmaster candidates and considered two primary metrics for each candidate:

the percentage of customers stating they would recommend the business to a friend and the percentage of customers who responded.

Joseph & Melissa Irons at their new location on Aurora

Irons Brothers Construction achieved a recommendation rate of 90% or above from their customers surveyed by GuildQuality.



“Our team is dedicated to delivering exceptional care and craftsmanship in every remodeling project we undertake. We are deeply honored to receive this recognition, which reflects our unwavering commitment to professionalism, safety, and integrity both on and off the jobsite.

"A heartfelt thank you to everyone at Irons Brothers Construction for their hard work and dedication, and to our clients for their invaluable support and trust in what we do.” Joseph Irons, President & General Manager of Irons Brothers Construction, Inc.



More on the 2025 Guildmaster Award and qualifications here



Irons Brothers Construction, Inc., a respected leader in the design build industry, is the leader in systems-driven, aging-in-place solutions for all generations. Since 1999, we have been inspiring creative and custom designs with an exceptional building experience.



About GuildQuality

About GuildQuality

Over 2,000 residential construction professionals rely on GuildQuality's customer satisfaction surveying and reporting software to help them deliver exceptional customer service and get the recognition they deserve for their commitment to quality.





Over 2,000 residential construction professionals rely on GuildQuality’s customer satisfaction surveying and reporting software to help them deliver exceptional customer service and get the recognition they deserve for their commitment to quality.