Aetna and UW Medicine at odds over contract

Aetna insurance and UW Medicine have been in contract talks that do not seem to be going well.





Aetna says, "Our network agreement with UW Medicine ends on May 31, 2025. While our discussions continue, without a new agreement, UW Medicine hospitals and providers will be out of network for Aetna Commercial and Medicare Advantage health plans after that date."





Even though information from both UW and Aetna says that patients can continue to see their doctors during the negotiations, UW Medicine is cancelling patient appointments in May and declining offers from patients to pay for visits.







