Aetna and UW Medicine at odds over contract
Saturday, May 24, 2025
Aetna says, "Our network agreement with UW Medicine ends on May 31, 2025. While our discussions continue, without a new agreement, UW Medicine hospitals and providers will be out of network for Aetna Commercial and Medicare Advantage health plans after that date."
Even though information from both UW and Aetna says that patients can continue to see their doctors during the negotiations, UW Medicine is cancelling patient appointments in May and declining offers from patients to pay for visits.
0 comments:
Post a Comment